Thirumangalam residents seek ABC centre to control stray dog menace

MADURAI: Residents of Thirumangalam and panchayats surrounding it have appealed to the municipality to establish animal birth control (ABC) centre to control the rising stray dog menace.

According to data shared by the Tirumangalam Municipality, a total of 2,787 people have been administered anti-rabies vaccine since January this year following stray dog attacks. These include 362 in January), 377 (February), 386 (March), 499 (April), 473 (May), 348 (June), and 342 (July). A total of 4,128 people were administered ARV in 2024, sources said.

Gopinath, former Melakottai panchayat president, told TNIE, "Stray attack cases are increasing but we do not have dog-catching equipment or workers. As the panchayat is located four kilometres from Thirumangalam municipality, we requested the officials to help us. But they are reluctant to help."