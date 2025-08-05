Thirumangalam residents seek ABC centre to control stray dog menace

MADURAI: Residents of Thirumangalam and panchayats surrounding it have appealed to the municipality to establish animal birth control (ABC) centre to control the rising stray dog menace.
According to data shared by the Tirumangalam Municipality, a total of 2,787 people have been administered anti-rabies vaccine since January this year following stray dog attacks. These include 362 in January), 377 (February), 386 (March), 499 (April), 473 (May), 348 (June), and 342 (July). A total of 4,128 people were administered ARV in 2024, sources said.
Gopinath, former Melakottai panchayat president, told TNIE, "Stray attack cases are increasing but we do not have dog-catching equipment or workers. As the panchayat is located four kilometres from Thirumangalam municipality, we requested the officials to help us. But they are reluctant to help."
T Murugesan, former Alampatti panchayat president, said, "The lack of equipment has been hindering us from carrying out ABC procedure. The Thirumangalam municipality staff can help us."
Ashok Kumar, Thirumangalam municipal commissioner, told TNIE, "Even we are facing multiple dog attack incidents and hence unable to help others. We have sent a proposal to the government to establish an ABC centre. We have land in Kariapatti, and the proposal is likely to be accepted."
An official from Thirumangalam sanitary department said, "Our team caught around 96 dogs in February 2025. In the first two weeks of June (June 9-13), around 347 dogs were caught and given anti-rabies vaccination. However, as residents are apprehensive about it, they have urged officials to start ABC measures immediately. So, we have sent a proposal to the state government."