Type 1 diabetes: dedicated care centre opened in Salem hospital

SALEM: A specialised care centre providing end-to-end care to children and young adults suffering from Type 1 diabetes has been inaugurated at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem on Monday.

The facility, jointly established by the National Health Mission and Idhayangal Charitable Trust, provides high-quality care for those living with Type 1 diabetes.

Presiding over the inauguration, National Health Mission Director in Tamil Nadu A Arun Thamburaj said the government is steadily expanding access to specialised Type 1 diabetes care across Tamil Nadu.

Starting with Coimbatore and Salem, the centres are being rolled out in Thanjavur, Trichy, and Tirunelveli, with a goal to cover all 36 government medical college hospitals across the state's 38 districts.

He said the government is also considering the introduction of the basal-bolus insulin regimen, the global standard for treatment, and emphasised the importance of early diagnosis, timely referrals from PHCs, and the need for adequate infrastructure to support uninterrupted care.