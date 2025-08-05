Vaigai dam level crosses 68 feet, flood alert issued

WRD officials added that once the dam reaches the storage capacity of 69 feet, a third-stage flood alert will be issued, and the surplus water will be released from the dam. However, this year, water release is expected to be done only after the dam reaches its full capacity of 71 feet.

Accordingly, Ayyappan, along with other farmers, submitted a petition to the district collector on Monday seeking the release of water into the 58th canal due to water storage issues in Usilampatti.

As the storage capacity of the Periyar dam reaches 134.15 feet with 1,053 cusecs inflow, the dam outflow is maintained at 1,867 cusecs on Monday.

Farmers from Melur and Thirumangalam requested the WRD officials for early release of water into the Periyar main canal and Thirumangalam canal for irrigation.