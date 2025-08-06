14 Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy for IMBL violation; taken to Jaffna, Puthalam

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan navy caught two fishing boats including one mechanised and a country boat and arrested a total of 14 fishermen for alleged violation of IMBL in the early hours of Wednesday.

The arrested fishermen were taken to Jaffna and Puthalam in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.

Official sources said that a Mechanised boat owned by Maran of the Pamban area ventured into the sea from the Pamban fishing harbour on Tuesday.

The boat carried 10 Indian fishermen hailing from the Pamban and Rameswaram area. Reportedly, while fishing near the IMBL, the boat said to have entered the Sri Lankan waters.

The Sri Lankan navy patrol unit caught the boat and arrested the fishermen by Wednesday early hours.

The arrested fishermen were taken to Puthalam port in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.

Similarly, a country boat carrying four Indian fishermen ventured into the sea from Thirupalaikudi fishing harbour on Wednesday. While fishing near Katchatheevu islet, the Sri Lankan navy patrol unit caught the boat and arrested four Indian fishermen for IMBL violation. The arrested fishermen were taken to Kankesanturai port in Sri Lanka for further legal proceedings.

Fisheries department officials stated that details about the 14 fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy have been sent to the department for further legal proceedings.

Both mechanised boats and country boat Fishermen associations condemned the fishermen's arrest and urged the union government to take immediate action to release the arrested fishermen and retrieve the boats.