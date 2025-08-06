30 women hurt as private bus overturns near Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 30 women escaped with minor injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident near Kandikuppam, on Tuesday.

According to police sources, around 50 women garments workers from Tirupathur and Bargur area were heading in a private bus for work at a garment company near Gurubarapalli. When the vehicle neared Periya Panamutlu village, while heading towards Krishnagiri, bus driver R Srinivasan (40) of Tirupathur was unable to negotiate a curve and hit a load vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Due to the impact, the vehicle overturned.

Subsequently, police and fire and rescue service reached the spot, and the injured women were sent to Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital near Gurubarapalli and were administered first-aid.

The Kandikuppam police are enquiring about the incident. No complaint was filed as of Tuesday evening.