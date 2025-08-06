Aavin sales in Chennai up by 30% this July, says dairy development minister

CHENNAI: Milk and Dairy Development Minister Mano Thangaraj on Tuesday said the sale of Aavin milk and milk products in Chennai has increased by 30% compared to last year.

Speaking to reporters after distributing freezers to wholesale dealers in the city at Aavin headquarters, Thangaraj said sales of milk and dairy products had risen from Rs 25 crore in July last year to nearly Rs 33 crore this July. A total of 200 freezers are planned to be distributed to Aavin dealers at an estimated cost of Rs 2.1 crore, of which 60 were handed over on Tuesday.

The city currently has 21 Aavin parlours, of which 12 are undergoing renovation at a cost of Rs 52 lakh. “In addition to Chennai, efforts are being made to expand the sale of Aavin dairy products beyond the city by deploying additional workers wherever necessary,” the minister said.

He further said all Aavin primary cooperative societies are being transformed into multi-service centres through the sale of Aavin products.

“This year, the sale of Aavin products is expected to increase significantly,” Thangaraj added.

Emphasising the department’s commitment to supporting dairy farmers, Thangaraj said he has personally reviewed the disbursal of loans and other forms of assistance provided to SC/ST farmers through the Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation (TAHDCO).

An official statement said the minister also held a meeting with secretaries of over 6,000 primary milk producers’ cooperative societies to discuss providing loan assistance to all those supplying milk to Aavin.