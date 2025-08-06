All 48 vacant dentist posts in govt colleges to be filled immediately, says health minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday said all 48 vacant dentist posts in government dental colleges will be filled immediately through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB).

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating equipment and infrastructure upgrades at the Government Dental College in Chennai, the minister said apart from 40 dentists, recruitment of 450 technical staff has also been completed.

“The chief minister will soon hand over the appointment orders to the selected candidates,” he said. It may be recalled that last month, the Dental Council of India (DCI) issued a notice to the state health department about deficiencies in faculty attendance.

On the naming of health scheme after Chief Minister MK Stalin, Subramanian said it was “strange” that the AIADMK has filed a contempt plea. “The previous AIADMK government ran schemes like Amma Uppu, which was sold in just 10 shops, and Amma Drinking Water, which was available only at bus stands,” he said.

“The AIADMK has filed a petition out of jealousy because the DMK has gained huge public support due to such schemes,” he stated.