DVAC sees 48% rise in inquiries; records best performance in seven years

CHENNAI: After persistent concerns over drop in the number of corruption-related inquiries and investigations taken up by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in the last few years, the agency has recorded a 48% jump in 2024-25 with 681 inquiries and investigations.

This is also the directorate’s best performance in terms of numbers in the last seven years.

The DVAC recorded 389 enquiries and investigations in 2022-23, which was the agency’s worst performance in a decade. It increased marginally to 460 in 2023-24, before jumping sharply to 681 last year.

The number of government employees being investigated for corruption cases has also increased from 1,217 in 2023-24 to 1,729, a jump of 42%. The agency also secured around 33% more convictions in 2024-25 compared to the previous year.

The jump recorded in 2024-25 was seen on all types of inquiries and investigations, including Preliminary and Detailed Enquiries (PE and DE), Regular Cases (RC) and Traps.

While PE and DE are formal enquiries before registration of cases, RC and Traps indicate probes where FIRs have been filed. As the nomenclature indicates, Traps are where government officials are caught red-handed while accepting bribes.

RCs are outcome of enquiries where there is evidence of corruption; for example if an official is found to be in possession of assets disproportionate to their income or there is documentary evidence of alleged bribe payment.