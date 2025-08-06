Governor RN Ravi reserves Kalaignar University Bill for President’s assent, delays new varsity launch

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has reserved the Kalaignar University Bill, passed by the legislative assembly to form a new university in Kumbakonam with the chief minister as chancellor, for the President’s consideration.

“The governor has not given immediate assent to the bill but has instead, referred it to the President for a decision. This will further delay the process of formation of the university as we have to wait for the President’s reply, “ said a higher education official.

The President can either give assent, withhold assent, or return the bill for reconsideration.The state government had announced the new university in the name of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in Kumbakonam in this year’s budget.

The bill proposed that the chief minister (presently MK Stalin) will be the chancellor of the university and the higher education minister would be the pro-chancellor. The bill was moved in the legislative Assembly in April this year and later sent to governor for his assent.

Chezhiaan had announced that the university would start functioning from academic year 2025-26 only, however due to delay in governor’s assent the department could not inaugurate the varsity, said a higher education official.

Stalin and higher education minister Govi Chezhian had expressed their displeasure, claiming the governor had been sitting on the bill for three months and that the government was considering moving the SC again.

The Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in April approved 10 amendment bills that curtailed the governor’s powers to appoint V-Cs in 18 of the 20 state-run universities. However, another bill to amend the University of Madras Act is also pending President’s approval. Apart from approving the bills, the SC also set a timeline for governors to act on bills.