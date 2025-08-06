Kilpauk PG medical student kills self at rented house; probe underway

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old doctor, who was pursuing second year post-graduation in general medicine at the Government Kilpauk Medical College, allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in TP Chatram near Kilpauk on Tuesday.

According to the TP Chatram police, the deceased had completed her MBBS at Government Vellore Medical College and had come to Chennai to pursue her PG course. She had been staying alone at the rented house in TP Chatram.

Around 8.30 am on Tuesday, as the 26-year-old doctor failed to turn up at the hospital for duty, her friends tried to reach her by phone, in vain. Following this, some of her friends went to her house. However, as the knocks went unanswered, they grew concerned and alerted the police, sources said.

When the police broke open the door to gain entry, she was found dead inside. Her body was sent to the Kilpauk government hospital for postmortem, sources added.

“Her parents said that she had been under stress for the past few months. We are enquiring to identify the reason for her extreme decision,” a police source said. The TP Chatram police have registered a case and inquiry is under way.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)