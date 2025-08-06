Nilgiri Tahr population hits record 2,655 across TN, Kerala; fragmentation remains key threat

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s state animal, the Nilgiri Tahr, has recorded a population increase, with the second synchronised survey estimating 1,303 individuals across 14 forest divisions in Tamil Nadu. When combined with Kerala’s estimate of 1,352, the total population across the Western Ghats now stands at 2,655 – the highest in recent decades.

For a year-on-year comparison, the estimated population in 128 survey blocks (excluding the blocks added in this year’s survey) increased by 19% from 1,031 in 2024 to 1,228 this year, as per the survey report released by Forest Minister RS Rajakannappan on Tuesday.

The synchronised survey was conducted jointly by the Tamil Nadu and Kerala forest departments. In Tamil Nadu, the exercise involved 786 field staff covering 3,123.6 km and 177 blocks using standardised Double Observer and Bounded Count methods.

The data show core strongholds continue to thrive. The metapopulation in Mukurthi National Park, Nilgiris, was estimated at 282 individuals with a density of 4 per sq km, while Grass Hills in Anamalai Tiger Reserve recorded 334 individuals with a high density of 10 per sq km. Kerala’s Eravikulam National Park remains the single largest subpopulation site with 841 Tahrs.

Yet conservationists warn the overall increase hides a deeper crisis, which is habitat fragmentation. The survey found that many populations remain isolated and fall well below the 50-individual survival threshold. Only nine Tahrs were recorded in Coimbatore, 13 in Kodaikanal, 8-14 in Nellai wildlife sanctuary, 67 in Srivilliputhur, and 27 in Kanniyakumari. Megamalai saw a sharp drop from 118 individuals in 2024 to 87 in 2025, likely due to habitat degradation.