Public land barricaded during temple festival in Tirunelveli; SC residents allege caste bias

TIRUNELVELI: After police placed barricades around a government land in Kurinjakulam village, people from the Scheduled Caste community alleged that police have once again bowed to pressure from the dominant caste people to prevent them from using the land during their temple festival which began on Tuesday.

Until 2019, during the annual Sudalai Madasamy temple festival, people from SC communities used to organise music and folk dance programmes on the land. They have since been stopped by officials from using the land allegedly following objections from the dominant caste people.

"Just as the festival started, police personnel placed barricades around the land. Even our children were not allowed to cross the land to reach school. After we protested and VCK functionaries spoke to police officials, a few barricades were removed to create a narrow path. This happens every year during the festival," said R Balamurugan of Kurinjakulam.

Another SC resident, E Prasad, said it was unacceptable that the state government itself is blocking access to a common pathway citing opposition from the dominant caste.