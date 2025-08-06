Residents evacuated after ammonia gas leak from ice manufacturing unit; facility shut for operating without safety license

THOOTHUKUDI: Several residents of John Xavier Nagar were evacuated from their houses late on Monday night, following a leak of ammonia gas from a private ice manufacturing facility nearby.

On Tuesday, the district administration shut down the facility until further notice, as it did not possess a licence from the industrial safety department.

Sources said a pungent odour had steadily filled the atmosphere since Monday evening, and many of the residents, who had developed symptoms such as suffocation and nausea, fled their houses late that night.

Upon information, fire and rescue services personnel, a police team led by town assistant superintendent of police C Madhan, and sub-collector M Prabu rushed to the spot and evacuated the families living in close proximity to the ice plant. "Over 10 North Indian workers at the plant were safely rescued and shifted to safer zones," said a rescue personnel.

A senior official told TNIE that the ammonia concentration inside the facility gradually reduced after 12 am on Tuesday and masks were provided to the residents. Those who complained of throat irritation were advised to drink plenty of water, the official added.