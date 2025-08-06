Residents' opposition halts mortuary work at Annur hospital; health department seeks alternate site

COIMBATORE: After opposition from residents over the construction of a mortuary at the Annur government hospital, the health department has halted the work.

Although the department had demolished the old staff quarters and started basement work, residents living near the hospital voiced their concerns and requested that the project be relocated to the front of the hospital.

Meanwhile, the health department has sought assistance from the district administration.

Recently, the district health department received funding for infrastructure development projects at taluk-level government hospitals such as Mettupalayam, Annur and Sulur.

At Annur government hospital, a mortuary and a multipurpose building was sanctioned with funding from the 15th Finance Commission. Rs 65 lakh was allocated to build the mortuary, while the multipurpose building, with an operation theater, female patient wards and a post-operative ward for women, was allocated Rs 3.5 crore.

The construction of the mortuary has been a long-standing demand. After the allocation of funds, the health department initiated work through the Public Works Department (PWD). However, construction was halted at the basement stage earthwork after opposition from local residents.