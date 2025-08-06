Residents' opposition halts mortuary work at Annur hospital; health department seeks alternate site

COIMBATORE: After opposition from residents over the construction of a mortuary at the Annur government hospital, the health department has halted the work.
Although the department had demolished the old staff quarters and started basement work, residents living near the hospital voiced their concerns and requested that the project be relocated to the front of the hospital.
Meanwhile, the health department has sought assistance from the district administration.
Recently, the district health department received funding for infrastructure development projects at taluk-level government hospitals such as Mettupalayam, Annur and Sulur.
At Annur government hospital, a mortuary and a multipurpose building was sanctioned with funding from the 15th Finance Commission. Rs 65 lakh was allocated to build the mortuary, while the multipurpose building, with an operation theater, female patient wards and a post-operative ward for women, was allocated Rs 3.5 crore.
The construction of the mortuary has been a long-standing demand. After the allocation of funds, the health department initiated work through the Public Works Department (PWD). However, construction was halted at the basement stage earthwork after opposition from local residents.
The mortuary was to be built at the back of the hospital, replacing the old staff quarters. After demolishing two quarters, construction began. However, residents of Rajiv Nagar, located next to the hospital's compound wall in ward 9 of Annur town panchayat, expressed concerns, said hospital sources.
A local resident, on condition of anonymity, said, "Over 100 families reside in Rajiv Nagar. The health department plans to construct the mortuary within the hospital premises, near our homes. This move will disrupt peace in our neighborhood, and sanitation is also a concern. Therefore, we have asked the hospital authorities to relocate the project to the front of the hospital."
Health department officials said the mortuary’s location was chosen based on established protocols. "The mortuary cannot be relocated to the front since it must be located at the back of the hospital as per protocol, and must have a separate access point. In Annur, there is sufficient space only at the back. We are working to reassure the residents about the construction and are planning to raise the height of the compound wall to avoid disturbances," said a senior health department official.
Further, the official said work would resume once the issue is amicably resolved by the district administration.