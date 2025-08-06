Special SI hacked to death in Tiruppur while intervening in family dispute

TIRUPPUR: Tamil Nadu Police Special Sub-Inspector (SI) M. Shanmugavel (57) was hacked to death on Tuesday night while trying to resolve a dispute between a father and son in Gudimangalam, Tiruppur district.

District police are searching for a father and two sons who went missing following the incident.

The accused have been identified as Moorthy, his elder son Manikandan, and his younger son Thangapandi, all residents of Moongilthozhuvu near Gudimangalam.

According to police sources, “Moorthy lived and worked with his family on a farm owned by AIADMK MLA C. Mahendran in the area.

On Tuesday night, around 11 p.m., a drunken argument reportedly broke out between Moorthy and his younger son Thangapandi, during which Thangapandi attacked his father, injuring him. Other family members then contacted the police control room to report the incident.”

“The information was passed on to Special SI Shanmugavel, who was on patrol in the area. He rushed to the scene along with constable Azhaguraja.

After trying to resolve the dispute, Shanmugavel sent Moorthy to the hospital. Unexpectedly, Manikandan, allegedly not wanting the police to arrest his brother, attacked the Special SI with a sickle,” sources said.

Shanmugavel sustained severe neck injuries in the attack and died on the spot. Manikandan then reportedly chased constable Azhaguraja and attempted to attack him as well. However, the constable managed to escape.

Based on the information provided by the constable, the Gudimangalam police rushed to the scene.

“When we arrived, they had already fled. We suspect the father and two sons were involved in the incident. It appears they lived and worked on the farm for daily wages. The investigation is ongoing, and all details will be known after it is completed. Special teams have been formed, and a search is underway,” a police officer said.