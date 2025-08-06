Tamil Nadu posts 11.19% GSDP growth in 2024–25, only state to record double-digit rise

CHENNAI: The state seems to be back on a two-digit growth rate with the revised estimates released by Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showing the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growing at 11.19% (at constant prices) in 2024-25.

This far surpassed the advanced estimate of 9.69% released by MoSPI in April, the state’s own projection of a real growth of 9% made in this year’s budget and its Economic Survey for 2024-25.

The state hit the two-digit mark previously in 2010-11, the last year of the previous DMK government, when it recorded a growth rate of 13.12 %*. Tamil Nadu’s GSDP then was however less than one-fourth of its size of Rs 17.2 lakh crore in 2024-25, as per the latest data put out by MoSPI, prepared as on August 1.

The data showed that Tamil Nadu, which led the country when the advanced estimates showing a growth rate of 9.69 % were released in April, continued to be on top while also becoming the only state in India to record the double-digit growth rate of 11.19 %.

It is noteworthy that the first-ever Economic Survey of Tamil Nadu, prepared by the State Planning Commission this year had said the state has to maintain a sustained growth rate of 12 % to achieve its ambitious aim of becoming a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Maharashtra, the only State with an economy bigger than Tamil Nadu, grew at 7.27%.