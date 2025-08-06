TN honour killing case: NCSC chief meets Kavin's family, reviews probe progress with cops

THOOTHUKUDI/TIRUNELVELI: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) chairperson Kishor Makwana and members of the commission visited the house of C Kavin Selvaganesh -- suspected victim of a murder in the name of caste honour -- at Arumugamangalam village near Eral in Thoothukudi on Tuesday.

Makwana consoled the victim's parents, C Chandrasekar and Tamil Selvi, and family members, and assured them of extending the commission's support. He was accompanied by Thoothukudi collector K Elambahavath, inspector general of police B Shamoondeswari, Tirunelveli city police commissioner Santosh Hadimani, and deputy commissioners of police V Vinoth Santharam and V Prasannakumar, among others.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu National Congress (TNCC) state secretary V S Kamalika Kamaraj, who is also the grandniece of the late Congress leader and former chief minister K Kamaraj, consoled Kavin's parents. Terming honour killing a "social malady", she urged the state government to implement a special Act to protect democracy and the future Tamil society.

In connection with the murder, Makwana held a consultation meeting at the Tirunelveli collectorate with police personnel and officials from various departments on Tuesday. The chairperson and his team of officials, including DIG Sanmeet Kaur, deputy directors Dr Dinesh Vyas and Dr R Stalin, and state director of the commission Dr S Ravivarman (Chennai), reviewed the progress of the investigation into the murder and the steps taken by the police so far. Tirunelveli collector Dr R Sukumar, Adi Dravidar Welfare officers Poongodi (Tirunelveli) and Bennet Asir (Thoothukudi), and the aforementioned police personnel attended the meeting.

On August 1, chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare and retired justice S Tamilvanan conducted an inquiry into the case, said Tirunelveli district administration.