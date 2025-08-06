TNPDCL receives 50 bids for 3 crore smart meter project after nine deadline extensions

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is believed to have received around 50 bids in total for the tenders it had floated in six separate packages to install 3 crore smart meters across Tamil Nadu in two phases.

After extending the deadline nine times since April, mainly due to various clarifications sought by potential bidders, the deadline for submission of bids ended by 2 pm on Tuesday, soon after which the bids were opened. A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that not more than 50 bids had been received for all six separate tender packages together.

“We are now reviewing the technical and commercial aspects of the bids. A special committee has been formed to hold negotiations with bidders. Those who agree to take up the work at the lowest price with adherence to all technical and regulatory compliance will be given priority,” the official said.

Adani Energy Solutions Limited was the lowest bidder in the previous tender. However, during negotiations, TNPDCL cancelled the entire process and called for fresh tenders on March 14. After postponing the bid opening date nine times, the bids have now finally been opened.

The corporation plans to complete the negotiation process and finalise the tenders before the first week of September.

Initially, TNPDCL had planned to install three crore smart meters in one phase under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme. However, the plan was later revised to be executed in two phases. In the first phase, 1.4 crore smart meters will be installed across the state.