Tribal groups to meet CM Stalin over custodial death of farmer in Anamalai Tiger Reserve

TIRUPPUR: Tribal residents of settlements in Anamalai Tiger Reserve plan on meeting Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is scheduled to visit Tiruppur soon, and raise an appeal into the death of a 52-year-old tribal farmer in forest officials’ custody in Udumalaipet of Tiruppur district.

They have also urged the Tamil Nadu State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to investigate the matter.

P Marimuthu (52), a farmer of Mel Kurumalai settlement in Tiruppur district, was found dead inside the toilet of Udumalaipet forest range office, under Anamalai Tiger Reserve. Forest officials claimed he died by suicide in the toilet while being interrogated on charges of possessing leopard teeth. However, Marimuthu's family and other tribal people said he was beaten to death by forest officials.

Initially, the Udumalaipet police registered a case under Section 196 (2) (a) of BNSS, and the judicial magistrate is investigating. Two forest department staff were also suspended.

However, dissatisfied with the measures being taken, tribal people have decided to meet Stalin during his visit to Tiruppur on August 11 and 12.

B Ganeshan, president of Anamalai Malai Thodar Muthuvan Pazhangudi Munnetra Sangam, said, "I was in the room when Marimuthu's autopsy was being performed. There were injuries on his body, particularly his head and back, and his neck was swollen. We insist that he was beaten to death, but nobody values our voice."