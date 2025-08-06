Widows, women deserted by husbands seek government assistance to start a new life in Virudhunagar

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A special grievance redressal meeting for widows and destitute women held in the district collectorate on Monday brought out the strength and determination of the women amid the grief and uncertainty that surround their lives.
Their individual experiences differ, but the pattern is similar – years of financial dependence and emotional control by men they trusted. Many of them had been discouraged or forbidden from working and their decisions haunt them now.
P Seethalakshmi (36) from Meenampatti was deserted by her husband 11 years ago as he went after an extramarital relationship. Left to fend alone for their two children without financial or emotional support. Seethalakshmi, who has studied up to Class 5, has endured a lot.
"My husband was very strict and did not allow me to take up any work. I knew tailoring, but stayed away to avoid conflict with him," she recalled.
S Nandhini (40) of Fathima Nagar narrated a similar story. Before marriage, Nandhini worked as an anchor for local television channels, earning a modest income. But after marrying her then-lover, she was forced to quit her job. In 2017, her husband died, leaving behind a debt of Rs 7-8 lakh. "My parents refused to support me because I married against their wishes. I'm struggling to find a steady job," she said.
Seetha and Nandhini are among the 324 widows and destitute women who were identified by the Social Welfare Department based on a said inspection and invited to the meeting. A total of 102 women attended the first meeting on Monday.
"If there's one thing I regret the most, it's giving up my job. I should never have done that," said M Maria Selvam (40), from Sivanthipuram. She worked at an electrical shop before her marriage. After her husband's death, she's solely responsible for raising their two children.
The women look forward to the state government's helping hand. Seetha enrolled in a tutorial centre and completed Class 10. To support her children's education, she has taken to tailoring. "I've applied for a Rs 3 lakh loan from the district administration to start a boutique," she said.
Nandhini has applied for a Village Assistant job and submitted the required documents. She is hoping a secure position can help rebuild her life.
Speaking to TNIE, District Social Welfare Officer K Thilagam said sewing machines will be provided to women in need through the department. Additionally, based on the specific needs mentioned by each woman, the petitions have been forwarded to ten departments for action.