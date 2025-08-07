2,000 vacancies in TN co-op banks, societies to be filled through direct recruitment

CHENNAI: The Department of Cooperation has released a notification for the recruitment of 2,000 assistant and junior assistant positions in cooperative banks and societies. The hiring process will be carried out through the District Recruitment Cell of the Cooperation department. According to officials, these are permanent positions within the department.

Vacancies that remained unfilled during the previous recruitment drives have now been included in the current hiring process.

Applicants are required to visit the official portal at https://rcs.tn.gov.in/implinksrbdrb.php and select the district for which they wish to apply. Applications will be accepted only online until 5.45pm on August 29.

An official said, “The notification includes details of vacancies in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Urban Cooperative Banks, Employees’ Cooperative Societies, and other branches under the Cooperative department.”