2,000 vacancies in TN co-op banks, societies to be filled through direct recruitment

CHENNAI: The Department of Cooperation has released a notification for the recruitment of 2,000 assistant and junior assistant positions in cooperative banks and societies. The hiring process will be carried out through the District Recruitment Cell of the Cooperation department. According to officials, these are permanent positions within the department.
Vacancies that remained unfilled during the previous recruitment drives have now been included in the current hiring process.
Applicants are required to visit the official portal at https://rcs.tn.gov.in/implinksrbdrb.php and select the district for which they wish to apply. Applications will be accepted only online until 5.45pm on August 29.
An official said, “The notification includes details of vacancies in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Urban Cooperative Banks, Employees’ Cooperative Societies, and other branches under the Cooperative department.”
Candidates must possess at least a graduate degree along with certification from recognised cooperative training institutes – either a diploma or higher diploma in cooperative management.
However, candidates who have completed a B.Com (Cooperation), or have studied subjects like banking and auditing as part of their graduation, are exempted from this certification requirement.
Vacancies have been distributed across districts, with reservations allocated for various categories.
There is no upper age limit for candidates belonging to BC, BC Muslims, MBC, SC, ST, or destitute widows from any caste. Ex-servicemen from the OC category can apply up to the age of 50, and persons with disabilities from the OC category are eligible up to the age of 42.
Candidates who have obtained military graduation after serving a minimum of 15 years in the armed forces are also eligible to apply, provided they have completed SSLC and higher secondary education.