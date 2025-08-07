CBI Begins Probe into Murder of BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Uma Shankar in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A six-member team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its investigation into the murder of former BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president K Uma Shankar on Wednesday, who was hacked to death near Paris Mahal in Karuvadikuppam, Puducherry, on the night of April 26.
The probe was handed over to CBI, following an order from the Madras High Court on July 21. The court directed CBI to take over the investigation from the Lawspet police, citing concerns over fairness and impartiality, particularly in light of allegations against two sitting legislators.
The court's intervention came after the father of the deceased, VC Ezhumalai alias Kasilingam, filed a petition alleging that his son was murdered over “Kuil Thoppu” (where Bharathiar composed his poems Kuil pattu) land dispute involving local political figures, including MLAs AKD V Arumugam and PML Kalyanasundaram, as well as individuals named Chandruji, Lenin Durai, and Vino Karthi. He further accused the Lawspet police of not naming these individuals in the FIR and expressed doubts over the integrity of the local investigation.
Justice P Velmurugan, in his order, observed that if the case continued to be handled by the Lawspet police, there was a risk of the “real culprits” evading justice. “The court is of the view that since the prime accused, who are involved in the alleged crime have not been named as accused in the FIR, if the Lawspet police are allowed to investigate the case further, the real culprits will escape from the clutches of law,” the judge said.
The High Court has directed the CBI to conduct a "free and fair investigation" and to file a chargesheet within six months. The Lawspet police have handed over all case-related documents, including the case diary and evidence collected so far to the CBI team.
Lawspet police, who registered and investigated the case earlier, had arrested 13 persons in connection with the murder, including the prime suspect, Karuna, who is said to have a history of involvement in several criminal cases, including two murder charges.
The CBI team, led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police, visited the crime scene at Karuvadikuppam and also held discussions with Lawspet police officers at the local station.