CBI Begins Probe into Murder of BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Uma Shankar in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: A six-member team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began its investigation into the murder of former BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president K Uma Shankar on Wednesday, who was hacked to death near Paris Mahal in Karuvadikuppam, Puducherry, on the night of April 26.

The probe was handed over to CBI, following an order from the Madras High Court on July 21. The court directed CBI to take over the investigation from the Lawspet police, citing concerns over fairness and impartiality, particularly in light of allegations against two sitting legislators.

The court's intervention came after the father of the deceased, VC Ezhumalai alias Kasilingam, filed a petition alleging that his son was murdered over “Kuil Thoppu” (where Bharathiar composed his poems Kuil pattu) land dispute involving local political figures, including MLAs AKD V Arumugam and PML Kalyanasundaram, as well as individuals named Chandruji, Lenin Durai, and Vino Karthi. He further accused the Lawspet police of not naming these individuals in the FIR and expressed doubts over the integrity of the local investigation.