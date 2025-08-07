CM Stalin says one-trillion-dollar economy goal is within reach

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday said that with the state’s growth rate of 11.19%, as per the revised estimates released by Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The target of becoming a USD 1 Trillion economy by 2030 was well within reach.

In his official X handle, Stalin said, “When we set the target of becoming a one trillion dollar economy by 2030, many raised their eyebrows. It’s too ambitious, they said. But with growth like this, what once seemed distant is now well within reach.”

Calling it a testament to the success of the Dravidian model of governance, Stalin said that while Tamil Nadu was already leading the nation with a 9.69% growth rate (as per the advanced estimate by MoSPI in April), even that has been surpassed.

“Tamil Nadu stands tall as the only state to achieve double-digit growth. The last time this happened was in 2010-11, under the leadership of Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi). Today, history repeats itself under the Dravidian model government, once again led by the DMK,” he said.

Addressing reporters at Anna Arivalayam, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu said the double-digit growth rate was due to Stalin’s initiatives to attract investments, the jobs created through them, among other factors.

Thennarasu said, “Tamil Nadu has become the prime destination for investors, and the investments attracted as a result have brought this accolade to the state. We have managed the financial situation well. They (Opposition) have accused us of incurring debts; however, the debts taken within permissible limits for investments have accelerated Tamil Nadu’s growth.”