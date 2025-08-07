Favourable weather and abundant water raise hopes of Tiruchy red gram farmers

TIRUCHY: Farmers undertaking the cultivation of red gram, also known as toor dal, in the district during this ‘Aadi Pattam’ season, and agriculture officials alike, are hopeful of the crop acreage surpassing last year’s figure of around 2,900 acres owing to the prevailing “favourable weather conditions” and “timely water availability”.

While officials expected the pulse to be raised on about 6,200 acres last year, they are hopeful the figure would be achieved this year. Farmers primarily in areas like Musiri, T Pettai, Thottiyam, Manachanallur, Thuraiyur and Pulivalam have commenced red gram cultivation.

Unlike other regions where red gram is typically grown as an intercrop, farmers in Musiri block cultivate it as a pure crop. Villages such as Thiruthiyamalai, Thiruthalaiyur, Abinimangalam, Thinnakonam and Kottathur are the major areas in the block where red gram cultivation is concentrated.

The crop thrives in red lateritic soil, which is abundant in these regions, officials said. As per data, a total of 2,838 acres in the district came under red gram cultivation during the 2024-25 season. Of this, Musiri block alone accounted for around 1,000 acres.