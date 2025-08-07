Four years of 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' benefits 6.57 lakh in Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: The 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' programme has benefited a total of 6.57 lakh people in Krishnagiri district since inception in August 2021.

The program, which provides doorstep healthcare, was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin at Samanapalli village near Shoolagiri. The scheme has helped people with hypertension (HTN), diabetes mellitus (DM), both HTN and DM, palliative care, physiotherapy, and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD).

According to Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar, "Krishnagiri district's population is 21.23 lakh. During the programme, 16.06 lakh people over 18 years old were screened for the first time. Among them, 6.57 lakh people were diagnosed with HTN (3.37 lakh), DM (1.57 lakh), both HTN and DM (1.32 lakh), palliative care (13,178), physiotherapy (13,161), and CAPD (8)."

He also noted that a total of 147 Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) and 239 Women Health Volunteers (WHVs) were involved.

He added that among the ten blocks, Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC), and Krishnagiri Municipality, most HTN cases were reported in HCMC at 25.19% (52,240 people).

The Uthangarai/Singarapettai block recorded 24.90% (33,373), and Thally/Kakkadhasam block had 22.57% (35,337). The lowest rate was in Mekalachinnampalli/Krishnagiri Rural, at 14.23% (18,279).