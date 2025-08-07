Four years of 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' benefits 6.57 lakh in Krishnagiri district

KRISHNAGIRI: The 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam' programme has benefited a total of 6.57 lakh people in Krishnagiri district since inception in August 2021.
The program, which provides doorstep healthcare, was inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin at Samanapalli village near Shoolagiri. The scheme has helped people with hypertension (HTN), diabetes mellitus (DM), both HTN and DM, palliative care, physiotherapy, and continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD).
According to Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr G Ramesh Kumar, "Krishnagiri district's population is 21.23 lakh. During the programme, 16.06 lakh people over 18 years old were screened for the first time. Among them, 6.57 lakh people were diagnosed with HTN (3.37 lakh), DM (1.57 lakh), both HTN and DM (1.32 lakh), palliative care (13,178), physiotherapy (13,161), and CAPD (8)."
He also noted that a total of 147 Mid-Level Health Providers (MLHPs) and 239 Women Health Volunteers (WHVs) were involved.
He added that among the ten blocks, Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC), and Krishnagiri Municipality, most HTN cases were reported in HCMC at 25.19% (52,240 people).
The Uthangarai/Singarapettai block recorded 24.90% (33,373), and Thally/Kakkadhasam block had 22.57% (35,337). The lowest rate was in Mekalachinnampalli/Krishnagiri Rural, at 14.23% (18,279).
Similarly, more DM cases were found in Kelamangalam/Denkanikottai block at 12.57% (18,371 people), Thally/Kakkadhasam at 11.25% (17,612), and Uthangarai/Singarapettai at 10.61% (14,217). The lowest rate was in Krishnagiri Municipality, at 7.31% (4,603).
Also, the blocks with the highest number of cases for both HTN and DM were Uthangarai/Singarapettai at 9.89% (13,251), elamangalam/Denkanikottai at 9.73% (14,228), and Thally/Kakkadhasam at 9.09% (14,226). The lowest rate was in Mekalachinnampalli/Krishnagiri Rural at 6.85% (8,794).
Ramesh Kumar added that due to lifestyle changes, alcohol consumption, and industrial work pressure, there is more hypertension in HCMC, Uthangarai, and Thally. Similarly, poor food habits have led to more DM cases in tribal areas like Kelamangalam, Denkanikottai, and Thally blocks.
However, another health department source said,
"One Health Sub Centre (HSC) has one MLHP and one WHV. Out of 239 MLHPs for 239 HSCs, only 147 were available, but 239 WHVs are available. The state government should appoint more MLHPs so that more people can be identified."
To address the issue, Ramesh Kumar said, "People can take part in Ungaludan Stalin and Nalam Kaakum Stalin camps. The MTM team has worked across the district, and many tribal people were benefited for the first time."