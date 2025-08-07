JIPMER launches Capacity Building Unit, tele-ambulance service

PUDUCHERRY: The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER) has taken a significant step toward transforming public service delivery by establishing its own Capacity Building Unit (CBU) under the Mission Karmayogi, a flagship initiative of the Government of India.

The mission is steered by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and the Capacity Building Commission (CBC), and aims to build a citizen-centric, accountable, and service-oriented civil service through a shift from rule-based to role-based human resource practices, a release said.

Dr Stuti Verma, consultant, Capacity Building, Training Division, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, said that Mission Karmayogi aims to transform the capacity and mindset of public servants by promoting a citizen-centric, accountable, and service-oriented workforce rooted in Indian values.

Training modules will also include aspects such as stress management and innovative, solution-oriented thinking. The institute also introduced ‘JIPMER Tele-Ambulance Service’, equipped with telemedicine technology, which allows patients involved in accidents to be examined and treated online by Emergency Medical Service (EMS) doctors before being transported to the hospital.