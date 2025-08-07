Mastermind behind illegal BS-IV registrations in TN arrested

CHENNAI: A two-year investigation into a multi-crore scam in registration of 359 banned BS-IV vehicles by the Tamil Nadu Transport department has culminated in the arrest of the mastermind – a techie employed as a contract programmer by the department.

Greater Chennai Police sources said that the Central Crime Branch’s Forgery Document Investigation Wing arrested the accused, Boopathy, a few weeks ago based on a complaint filed by Pon Senthilnathan, joint transport commissioner, Chennai (south zone), alleging fraudulent registration of 359 BS-IV vehicles at the regional transport offices (RTO) of Chennai (South) and Chennai (Southwest) in the 2019-22 period.

According to the FIR, registered on May 31 under sections for forgery, cheating and others, the transport department had stopped registering BS-IV vehicles as its sale was banned from April 1, 2020, as per directions of Supreme Court and instructions of the Union Ministry of Road Transport.