Revenue officials issue eviction notice to Caste Hindus to remove alleged 'untouchability wall' in Karur

KARUR: Revenue officials on Thursday issued an eviction notice to remove the alleged ‘untouchability wall’ constructed by Caste Hindus on a 1.25-acre government poramboke land at Muthuladampatti, Karur.
The move comes in response to objections raised by Dalit residents living near the disputed land, amid concerns that the wall was built to restrict their access. Officials said the action was taken to prevent any untoward incidents.
Speaking to TNIE, Karur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M Mohammed Byzal confirmed that he had served an eviction notice to members of the Thottia Naicker community, who built a wall using concrete blocks, allegedly obstructing access for the Arunthathiyar community.
“Despite being warned during a peace meeting held on July 29, 2025, convened following a complaint lodged by Dalit residents on July 11, that members of a particular community went ahead and constructed the wall on government poramboke land, which is a violation of norms. Hence, we have issued a notice for its immediate removal,” the RDO said.
According to sources, around 200 families belonging to the Caste Hindu community and approximately 45 Dalit families live in separate settlements in Muthuladampatti, which is located within the Karur City limit near the collector office.
The 1.25-acre land has been under the informal possession of the Caste Hindus for several years, and houses a small temple and a drama stage. The Dalit community, which has its temple within their settlement, has long been requesting a portion of this land to construct a drama stage and a toilet. However, their demands have remained unaddressed for years, according to sources.
In a sudden move, members of the Caste Hindu community began constructing a wall, approximately 200 feet long and 10 feet high, between the two settlements.
Dalits have termed it a “wall of untouchability,” alleging it was built to deny them free access to the adjacent Caste Hindu locality. They also claimed the wall was built using funds collected from every household in the area.
Meanwhile, the Caste Hindus denied the allegation, saying the wall was intended to protect the land they have possessed for decades from being used for other constructions, such as a drama stage or toilet.
Following instructions from District Collector M Thangavel, RDO Mohammed Byzal conducted an inquiry and issued the eviction notice, instructing the immediate removal of the structure, officials said.