Revenue officials issue eviction notice to Caste Hindus to remove alleged 'untouchability wall' in Karur

KARUR: Revenue officials on Thursday issued an eviction notice to remove the alleged ‘untouchability wall’ constructed by Caste Hindus on a 1.25-acre government poramboke land at Muthuladampatti, Karur.

The move comes in response to objections raised by Dalit residents living near the disputed land, amid concerns that the wall was built to restrict their access. Officials said the action was taken to prevent any untoward incidents.

Speaking to TNIE, Karur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M Mohammed Byzal confirmed that he had served an eviction notice to members of the Thottia Naicker community, who built a wall using concrete blocks, allegedly obstructing access for the Arunthathiyar community.

“Despite being warned during a peace meeting held on July 29, 2025, convened following a complaint lodged by Dalit residents on July 11, that members of a particular community went ahead and constructed the wall on government poramboke land, which is a violation of norms. Hence, we have issued a notice for its immediate removal,” the RDO said.

According to sources, around 200 families belonging to the Caste Hindu community and approximately 45 Dalit families live in separate settlements in Muthuladampatti, which is located within the Karur City limit near the collector office.

The 1.25-acre land has been under the informal possession of the Caste Hindus for several years, and houses a small temple and a drama stage. The Dalit community, which has its temple within their settlement, has long been requesting a portion of this land to construct a drama stage and a toilet. However, their demands have remained unaddressed for years, according to sources.