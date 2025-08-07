Siruvani water supply hit as pipeline breaks during roadworks

COIMBATORE: Water supply to Coimbatore city from the Siruvani Dam was disrupted on Wednesday after the main water pipeline was accidentally damaged due to roadworks on the Siruvani Main Road.

Water from the Siruvani Dam is purified at the Siruvani treatment plant and transported through large pipelines to the city. With the southwest monsoon strengthening, water levels in the dam have risen significantly. Meanwhile, the highways department has been carrying out road widening between Perur Chettipalayam and Madhampatti junction for several months, clearing encroachments and felling trees along the way.

The underground main pipeline was ruptured by workers accidentally while scooping earth with an earthmover to uproot the main root of a neem tree which was felled for road expansion near Kallukadai Pirivu in Kalampalayam. This caused a huge gush of water, flooding the road and sending thousands of litres into nearby drains.