SLAS review held in Cuddalore; minister urges focus on concept-based learning, better outcomes

CUDDALORE: A State-Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) review meeting was held at Krishnasamy Engineering College auditorium in Kumarapuram, Cuddalore, on Wednesday.
The meeting was chaired by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the presence of Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar.
As part of his visit, the Minister inspected ongoing school infrastructure works at Manjakuppam, including classrooms and separate hostel facilities for boys and girls being built at a cost of Rs 19.33 crore.
Addressing the gathering, Poyyamozhi said, “Various schemes have been launched to ensure all students get quality education in a supportive environment.” He highlighted key initiatives including the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, which supported home-based learning during the pandemic, and Ennum Ezhuthum, aimed at improving literacy and numeracy for students up to Class 5.
He added, “Through the ‘Manarkeni’ app, digital and 3D lessons are being offered for Classes 1 to 12. The ‘Magizh Muttram’ initiative helps develop leadership qualities in students through model legislative sessions.”
The Minister said SLAS review meetings are being conducted district-wise. “Cuddalore is the 21st district covered. These reviews help assess learning outcomes and identify improvement areas,” he said.
He said individual learning reports have been released for 9.8 lakh schools. In Cuddalore, schools in Vriddhachalam, Mangalore, Annagramam, Kumaratchi, and Parangipettai blocks have performed well, while schools in Cuddalore, Kattumannarkoil, Panruti, and Kurinjipadi blocks require more attention.
Explaining SLAS, the Minister said, “It evaluates teacher performance based on students' scores. The goal is to shift away from rote memorisation and guide students toward concept-based learning and independent thinking."
The Minister urged school heads to regularly review students’ learning progress and adapt teaching methods. “Cuddalore ranked 10th in last year’s Class 12 results. I hope the district reaches the top five next year."