SLAS review held in Cuddalore; minister urges focus on concept-based learning, better outcomes

CUDDALORE: A State-Level Achievement Survey (SLAS) review meeting was held at Krishnasamy Engineering College auditorium in Kumarapuram, Cuddalore, on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the presence of Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adithya Senthil Kumar.

As part of his visit, the Minister inspected ongoing school infrastructure works at Manjakuppam, including classrooms and separate hostel facilities for boys and girls being built at a cost of Rs 19.33 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Poyyamozhi said, “Various schemes have been launched to ensure all students get quality education in a supportive environment.” He highlighted key initiatives including the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme, which supported home-based learning during the pandemic, and Ennum Ezhuthum, aimed at improving literacy and numeracy for students up to Class 5.