Tiruchy Fort railway station gets infrastructure upgrade

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy railway division has launched a series of development works at Fort railway station. Decorative arches and a new overhead water tank are among the proposed works. Fort station is one of the oldest and busiest in the division.

Also, it figures in the top 100 stations in Southern Railway for ticket bookings. Several development works, including extension of platforms, installation of platform shelters, have already been completed in the station. However, despite being a major station, the main entrances lacked any decorative elements.

The current works focus on this. Construction has started at the entrance on the Old Goods Shed Road. Work on the Fort Station Road entrance will commence soon. An existing overhead water tank of 36,000 litres capacity, inside the station premises, currently serves the needs of the station, railway staff quarters, a health centre, and the office of the section engineer.

To increase the water storage capacity, a new tank of 1 lakh litre capacity will be constructed, a senior railway official said. The construction of the two arches will be completed within two months, while the work on the new overhead tank will take an additional two months,” the official said.

According to sources, based on a proposal sent by Tiruchy Railway Division through the Indian Railways Projects Sanctions and Management (IRPSM) two years ago, the railway board had sanctioned Rs two crore to undertake development projects in several stations in the division.