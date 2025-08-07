TN cops struggle with complications in rescuing mentally unsound persons

COIMBATORE: As per the norm, if a person is believed to be mentally ill, and poses a risk to themselves or others and has no supportive care from their family, the police may intervene. They can do so by registering a case under Section 100 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, after receiving a complaint from a neighbour or public representative in the area.

After registering the case, police shall take the person into protective custody and inform the nearest mental health establishment or magistrate. The person should then be taken to a government hospital for assessment, where they must be kept and observed for ten days to confirm that they are mentally unsound. During this custody, the police must ensure that no handcuffs or force are used unless absolutely necessary, and the person's rights must be protected.

After observing the person for ten days, a certificate will be issued stating that the person is mentally unstable. Upon getting the certificate, police should take them to a government-run mental health facility. In Tamil Nadu, those who are ill are taken to Kilpauk Mental Health Hospital.