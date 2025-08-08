994 opt for re-allotment in engineering counselling after round one this year

CHENNAI: As many as 994 students, who participated in the first round of the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) counselling, have been re-allotted seats in the second round of the online counseling process this year which ended on Thursday.

The number of students from the first round seeking re-allotment in the second round, has more than doubled this year, compared to the figure last year. Only 475 students from the first round had opted for re-allotment in the second round last year.

Among these 994 students, at least 166 had scored more than 190 cut-off marks out of the total 200. Moreover, five colleges were removed from the counselling process in the second round since Anna University cancelled their affiliations.

“It is really worrying to see that the toppers, who can easily get a seat in any college and course of their choice, had to seek re-allotment of seats in round two. This indicates that the students made a wrong choice due to lack of awareness or misguidance and were unhappy with their choice in round one,” said career counsellor Jayprakash Gandhi who had been following the TNEA counselling for over a decade.

He further added the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), which conducts the counselling, should consider bringing back the physical mode of counselling as some students are still unable to fill their choices properly during online counselling.

R Ashwin, another career counsellor, said closing down colleges in the middle of the counselling process is not acceptable, since it adds to the confusion of students.