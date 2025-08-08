Anaimalai turns tables on school dropouts in Coimbatore with 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom'

COIMBATORE: As part of the Focus Block Development Programme initiated by the State Planning Commission, the Anaimalai block in the district was selected due to its significant deficiencies in key development indicators, particularly in education.
The district administration has implemented a model project called 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom' aimed at reducing the number of student dropouts, through which officials saw a notable decrease in school dropouts over the past year.
The Focus Block Development Programme targets specific blocks that struggle with critical development indicators such as education, health, and employment. It has been launched across all districts with local administrations working to enhance areas in need. In the district, Anaimalai block was chosen owing to concerns like low student attendance and high dropout rates.
To address these issues, an initiative to reduce dropouts, 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom,' was introduced in 2024, which combines academics with sports to foster students' interest in attending school.
"While the block requires multi-faceted development, reducing dropout rates was identified as the top priority. We planned accordingly and launched the initiative as a pilot programme at four schools - the government higher secondary school and the government girls higher secondary school of Anaimalai, Angalakurichi government high school, and the government higher secondary school in Vettaikkaranpudur.
By appointing sports teachers as 'Manavargalin Nanban', we have encouraged student participation in sports, resulting in a decline in dropout rates," Sanket Balwant Waghe, the Additional Collector (Development) and Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), told TNIE.
He added that in the district, the potential dropout rate for middle schools was 3.07%, while the Anaimalai block had a rate of 5.3%. In high schools, the Anaimalai block's rate was 6.22%, compared to the district average of 3.82%. The out-of-school student ratio was also found to be higher in Anaimalai. Factors such as seasonal migration, family issues, child marriages, and teenage pregnancies contributed significantly to the dropout problem.
"It also increased the average monthly attendance and performance in exams. The focus on sports activities has enhanced students' skills. Additionally, newly appointed teachers provide personalised counselling to address the needs of at-risk students and their families. A total of 475 students from four schools participated in the 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom' initiative," the additional collector said.
The 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom' programme was recognised as a 'best practice' by the State Planning Commission during a meeting held on August 1 in Chennai and is set to be expanded to all blocks in the district soon, he further said.