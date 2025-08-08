Anaimalai turns tables on school dropouts in Coimbatore with 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom'

COIMBATORE: As part of the Focus Block Development Programme initiated by the State Planning Commission, the Anaimalai block in the district was selected due to its significant deficiencies in key development indicators, particularly in education.

The district administration has implemented a model project called 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom' aimed at reducing the number of student dropouts, through which officials saw a notable decrease in school dropouts over the past year.

The Focus Block Development Programme targets specific blocks that struggle with critical development indicators such as education, health, and employment. It has been launched across all districts with local administrations working to enhance areas in need. In the district, Anaimalai block was chosen owing to concerns like low student attendance and high dropout rates.

To address these issues, an initiative to reduce dropouts, 'Karpom Vilaiyaduvom,' was introduced in 2024, which combines academics with sports to foster students' interest in attending school.

"While the block requires multi-faceted development, reducing dropout rates was identified as the top priority. We planned accordingly and launched the initiative as a pilot programme at four schools - the government higher secondary school and the government girls higher secondary school of Anaimalai, Angalakurichi government high school, and the government higher secondary school in Vettaikkaranpudur.