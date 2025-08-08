CM Stalin unveils state education policy; scraps Class 11 board exams from this year

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday released the State Education Policy for school education at an event at the Anna Centenary Library. As per the policy, Class 11 board examinations will be discontinued from this academic year.

The policy states that Class 11 will be treated as a preparatory and transition year, focusing on subject enrichment, skill development, and academic readiness through continuous, competency-based internal assessments.

This approach aims to reduce examination-related stress, encourage deeper subject understanding, and better equip students for the Class 12 board examination, it said.

The policy also proposes ending the practice of annual final examinations to determine promotion, replacing them with continuous assessments that capture the full range of a child’s learning.

It further announced the launch of the Vetri (Vibrant Education Targeting Reputed Institutions) Palligal initiative, under which a high-performing government school in each block will be upgraded with facilities on par with model schools, enabling students to secure admission in top-ranked premier institutions of higher learning. At present, there is one model school in each district.