SEP spells out broader vision, but silent on panel’s key recommendations

CHENNAI: More than a year after the Justice D Murugesan-led committee submitted its recommendations for formulating the State Education Policy (SEP), Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday released the SEP for school education alone with the policy on higher education yet to be readied.

While the released policy articulated the state’s broader vision to make its school system future-ready with focus on inclusivity, equity, and safety with many progressive measures, it has remained silent or left room for ambiguity on a few key recommendations made by the Justice Murugesan panel.

For instance, the panel, which worked on its recommendations for over two years after being constituted in April 2022, said that formal schooling can begin at Class 1 on completion of five years of age. In contrast, the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), against which Tamil Nadu wanted to formulate its own policy, recommends six years.

TN enrols students in Class 1 at the age of five at present. However, the SEP has not clearly spelled out an age despite a section of parents expressing concerns about the difference between SEP and NEP, particularly while enrolling their wards to schools that do not follow state board.

It is noteworthy that the latest ASER report (2024) said that 61.3% of children in TN entered Class 1 at the age of six, well above the national average of 40.2%, indicating a gradual shift towards the NEP’s recommended age.