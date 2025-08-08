Kuruvai acreage in five TN delta districts up 56 per cent, farmers upbeat

THANJAVUR: The area under kuruvai paddy cultivation has increased to 2,33,163 hectares in five delta districts this year, thanks to timely release of water from the Mettur reservoir and the early onset of southwest monsoon.

This is an increase of 56% compared to last year’s figure of 1,49,184 hectares across Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchy districts, data obtained by the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department from the five districts show.

The highest increase in acreage has been in Tiruvarur district -- an increase by 37,611 hectares from 2024. During 2024, the sluices of the Mettur dam was opened only on July 28. Besides, the storage in the dam was also comfortable on the day of releasing River Cauvery water this year at 115 feet (86 TMC).

Since then, the dam attained full storage level of 120 feet (93.47 TMC) four times, due to copious inflow with heavy rains in the catchment areas in Karnataka and Kerala. “With one month advance announcement of opening of the Mettur dam, the farmers were well prepared for kuruvai paddy,” said Sami Natarajan, state general secretary of Tami Nadu farmers’ association and a farmer from Thanjavur district.

“Many farmers who used to cultivate only a single iteration of samba paddy, have decided to cultivate kuruvai paddy also this year due to the timely release of water,” he added. P Kalaivanan of the Senior Agro technologists Forum of Tamil Nadu said those farmers who got energised pump sets have started raising nursery in May, resulting in increased coverage.

He also said kuruvai cultivation will be successful due to comfortable storage in the dam. It may be noted that paddy transplanted or sown till July 31 is considered kuruvai crop.

(With inputs from Mohamed Salahudeen @ Nagapattinam & Vincent Arockiaraj @ Tiruchy)