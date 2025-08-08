Madras HC judge invites Ramadoss, Anbumani for private talks to resolve party dispute

CHENNAI: In a rare and unprecedented gesture, Justice N Anand Venkatesh of Madras High Court on Friday invited PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son, who has now turned his bete noire Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, to come to his chamber in the evening for a “discussion”.

The judge made the “request” to the respective counsels to ensure that both the father and son visit him at 5.30 pm on Friday, August 8, 2025 - when a petition filed by General Secretary Murali Shankar seeking to prohibit Dr Anbumani from holding the general council meeting he has scheduled for Saturday at Mahabalipuram came up for hearing.

When advocate Arul, representing Murali Shankar, began to place his arguments, the judge interjected to say he had a request.

“Considering the background of the case, I can dispose of this petition within ten minutes but I don’t want to so,” Justice Venkatesh said, asking the counsels whether it would be possible for Ramadoss and Anbumani to be present at his chamber today. The judge said he was making the request “in the interest of everyone”.

He told the counsels that he would be talking to the two leaders individually one by one and none of the party functionaries or any others would be allowed to be present during the meeting. “Nobody should be present except Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss,” the judge said.

He made it clear that it is “not a direction” but “only a request”.