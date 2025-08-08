Madras HC refuses to restrain PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss from holding general council meeting

CHENNAI: In a setback to PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss in his efforts to stall the general council meeting convened by his son Anbumani Ramadoss, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the party’s general secretary, Murali Shankar, seeking orders to restrain Anbumani from holding the general council scheduled for Saturday in Mahabalipuram.

After a protracted private discussion with Ramadoss via video conferencing and in-person talks with Anbumani at his office chambers in the court, Justice N Anand Venkatesh took up the petition for hearing in the evening.

Advocates K Arul and K Balu advanced arguments on behalf of the petitioner and the respondent, respectively.

Subsequently, the judge pronounced the order dismissing the petition and stated that the petitioner may approach the civil court for remedy, if so desired.

In a rare and unprecedented gesture, the judge had earlier invited PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss to meet him at his office at 5.30 pm for a discussion aimed at finding a solution in the “interest of everyone,” when the case came up for hearing earlier in the day.

“Considering the background of the case, I can dispose of this petition within ten minutes, but I don’t want to,” Justice Venkatesh remarked.

He clarified that it was “not a direction” but “only a request.”

Following the request, Anbumani visited the judge and held a one-to-one meeting. Later, the judge had a video-conference discussion with Dr Ramadoss, who was unable to travel to Chennai from his residence in Thailapuram, Villupuram district, due to health conditions.

Thereafter, the judge took up the petition for hearing late in the evening after obtaining permission from the Chief Justice.