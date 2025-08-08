Madras HC refuses to restrain PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss from holding general council meeting

CHENNAI: In a setback to PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss in his efforts to stall the general council meeting convened by his son Anbumani Ramadoss, the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by the party’s general secretary, Murali Shankar, seeking orders to restrain Anbumani from holding the general council scheduled for Saturday in Mahabalipuram.
After a protracted private discussion with Ramadoss via video conferencing and in-person talks with Anbumani at his office chambers in the court, Justice N Anand Venkatesh took up the petition for hearing in the evening.
Advocates K Arul and K Balu advanced arguments on behalf of the petitioner and the respondent, respectively.
Subsequently, the judge pronounced the order dismissing the petition and stated that the petitioner may approach the civil court for remedy, if so desired.
In a rare and unprecedented gesture, the judge had earlier invited PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss to meet him at his office at 5.30 pm for a discussion aimed at finding a solution in the “interest of everyone,” when the case came up for hearing earlier in the day.
“Considering the background of the case, I can dispose of this petition within ten minutes, but I don’t want to,” Justice Venkatesh remarked.
He clarified that it was “not a direction” but “only a request.”
Following the request, Anbumani visited the judge and held a one-to-one meeting. Later, the judge had a video-conference discussion with Dr Ramadoss, who was unable to travel to Chennai from his residence in Thailapuram, Villupuram district, due to health conditions.
Thereafter, the judge took up the petition for hearing late in the evening after obtaining permission from the Chief Justice.
Dr Ramadoss, the founder of PMK—which draws significant support from sections of the Vanniyar community—has been engaged in an open and intense power struggle with his son Anbumani, who took over as party president in 2022.
The founder recently reclaimed the post of party president, citing the end of Anbumani’s three-year tenure. This was done by amending the party's bylaws. However, Anbumani has contended that he continues to be president, as only the general council has the authority to elect the president.
Dr Ramadoss has also accused his son of eavesdropping by planting surveillance devices in his residence in Thailapuram and has filed a police complaint in this regard. While the father has been openly critical of his son, Dr Anbumani has refrained from attacking his father in public.
Ramadoss moved the High Court through Murali Shankar—the general secretary he recently appointed—seeking to restrain Anbumani from proceeding with the general council meeting.
The petitioner stated that Anbumani was appointed president of the party on May 28, 2022, for a period of three years, ending on May 28, 2025. According to the amended bylaws, key office-bearers are appointed by the founder based on the advice of the chief administrative committee, the state executive committee, and the state general body.
The founder alone, he added, is empowered to convene all emergent and ordinary meetings of the party’s bodies. Thus, Anbumani’s move to convene the general council was described as “an extremely illegal act,” especially since Dr Ramadoss, now serving as president, had already announced that the general council meeting would be held on August 17.
The petitioner further submitted that an administrative committee meeting was held on July 5, 2025, with 21 members in attendance. Subsequently, a state executive committee meeting was held on July 7, attended by 1,440 office-bearers, during which several resolutions were passed. According to Resolution No. 11, Rule 13 of the party's bylaws was amended regarding the founder’s powers.
The amended bylaw empowers the founder to assume the office of party president upon the expiry of the previous president’s term, and grants the founder sole authority to appoint key office-bearers, the petitioner said.