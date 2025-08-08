PM Modi’s visit sets off tourism boom at Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Tamil Nadu

ARIYALUR: Ten days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gangaikonda Cholapuram, hordes of people have also started paying a visit to the historic site. According to local officials, both domestic and international tourists are flocking to the town to explore the Chola-era architectural marvel.

On July 27, Prime Minister Modi visited the temple to mark the 1,000th anniversary of Emperor Rajendra Chola I’s maritime expedition to Southeast Asia, coinciding with the Aadi Thiruvathirai festival. Dressed in traditional Tamil attire, he offered prayers at the sanctum of the Brihadeeswarar temple.

The PM also attended a live concert by maestro Ilaiyaraaja and released several commemorative works. Videos and images from the event quickly went viral, kindling fresh interest in the temple and the Cholas. According to the Tamil Nadu tourism department and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the average daily footfall of visitors has nearly tripled in the last one week.

“Earlier, we used to receive around 300-400 visitors per day and about 1,000 on weekends, mostly locals and heritage enthusiasts. The crowd would increase only during festival time. Ever since the PM’s visit, the number has risen to over 1,200 daily, and between 5,000 and 6,000 on weekends. Tourists are now coming from other states, especially north India and even from abroad,” said a senior tourism officer in Ariyalur.

“Most of the visitors now are from north India as well as foreign tourists. Usually, foreign tourists arrive between September and March, while locals visit during summer holidays. But this time, even during the off-season, there is a huge crowd, thanks to the PM’s visit. We expect the numbers to grow further,” an ASI official said.