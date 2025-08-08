Tamil Nadu Lokayukta closes PMAY irregularities case

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tamil Nadu Lokayukta has issued an order in the case concerning irregularities in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Tiruvannamalai, stating that the state has already taken action against the 25 officials found guilty.

The order noted that no further directions were necessary, reading, “From the perusal of the comments of the competent authority, it is clear that the state already gave permission to register a case against the 24 accused and the remittal order has been issued to initiate departmental action against the remaining one accused.

So the purpose is served.” The complaint was lodged by Arani MP MK Vishnu Prasad, who alleged that several houses built under the scheme were not handed over to genuine beneficiaries. In 2020, the court had directed the DVAC to conduct a preliminary inquiry.

Subsequently, disciplinary action was initiated, and Rs 10,44,640 was recovered in May 2025.