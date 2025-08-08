Tamil Nadu to set up desk for global capability centres

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is set to establish a dedicated desk to fast-track clearances and attract research and development-focused Global Capability Centres (GCCs), as the state intensifies its pitch to multinational firms looking to scale up operations or relocate from other parts of India.

“This is about faster clearances for all the GCCs wanting to set up office in TN,” said Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa at the GCC Next Summit 2025 in Chennai on Thursday.

“We want to build a thriving research and development ecosystem in Chennai and attract GCCs moving from other states, thanks to our availability of A-grade commercial space and deep talent pool,” he said.

The announcement came during the summit, which brought together more than 900 senior executives, to explore the future of GCCs amid rapid advances in artificial intelligence.

Themed ‘Future-Ready GCCs: How AI is Reshaping Global Capability Centers’, the event was hosted by Kreateworks, in partnership with Guidance Tamil Nadu and DLF.

Rajaa urged the companies to view Tamil Nadu not just as a service hub, but as a platform for innovation-led growth.