Threats galore for Nilgiri Tahr, reveals survey

COIMBATORE: The results of the second synchronised survey of Nilgiri Tahr which was out on Tuesday point to various threats faced by the state animal.

These threats include wildfire, invasive plant species, disease, competition, pilgrimage, cattle grazing, collection of non-timber forest produce, dams, high-tension wires and plantations, state data from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

Out of the 1,303 Nilgiri Tahrs identified in 177 blocks in Tamil Nadu, 334 are found in the Grass Hills National Park in the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) and 282 in the Mukurthi National Park. Invasive species such as Chromolaena odorata, Euphorbia glandulosum, Lantana camara, Pteridium aquilinum and Pinus petula are the major threats in the former park. The primary threats in the Mukurthi park are exotic plant species such as Cystis scoparis, Ulex europaeus and Acacia mearnsil that engulf the entire shola grasslands.

The animal’s population distribution is from Kanyakumari to the Nilgiris. The Tavalamalai block in the Gudalur forest division is its northernmost habitat, while Thachamalai, a montane shola grassland, in the Kulasekaran Range of the Kanyakumari division is its southern abode.

While the contour canal in the Pollachi forest division is a threat for the ungulate. Also, Upper Bhavani Dam, Mukurthi Dam and Avalanche Dam in the Nilgiris forest division are hindrance for its movement. Likewise, tea and cardamom plantations are the major threats in Megamalai.

The largest threat from invasive species that disturbs the Nilgiri Tahr’s habitat is in the Megamalai division. This issue is a major concern in the Kanniyakumari, Nilgiris and Tiruppur forest divisions also, reveal the data available with the TNIE.

In the Coimbatore forest division forest fires, pilgrimage sites, and invasive species are the major threats to this endangered and endemic species.

A winch of a mountain trolley in the Kalakad forest division too poses trouble to the species residing in high ranges.

“These assessments help to identify and prioritise the threats such as habitat loss, invasive species etc. The data will act as a baseline for assessing and comparing threats in the future,” said a senior forest official involved in retrieving the habitat for the animal project.

“We are removing invasive species in a phased manner. Habitat restoration of native grasslands will improve the home range of the Nilgiri Tahr. Community engagement is a key to habitat restoration along with creating awareness among the public,” the official pointed out.

The survey was held in April.