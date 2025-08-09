910 TN government school students set to join premier colleges

CHENNAI: A total of 910 students, who completed class 12 in 2024-25 from government schools, have secured admissions to premier higher education institutions across the country, with three set to travel to Malaysia with fully-funded scholarships.

The number of students securing such admissions, with sustained efforts from the government, is almost same as the combined figure of those who joined such institutions in the previous three years. Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the students and presented them with laptops on Friday.

According to the school education department, these students have enrolled in around 50 different departments across 93 higher educational institutions. Department sources said majority of these students studied in model schools within their districts, with only about 170 coming from other schools.

Officials said P Vetri Tamil, who studied at the government model school in Krishnagiri, became the first government school student from the state to secure admission for BDes programme at the National Institute of Design (NID) in Ahmedabad, the country’s premier design school.

The son of a couple who works at a manufacturing company, Vetri Tamil said the weekly mock tests helped him realise his dream.

V Komathi from Tiruvannamalai, one the three girls set to join Albukhary International University in Malaysia, to pursue Bachelor of Business Administration in Human Resource Management (HRM), said the teachers in the model school guided her.

Another student from Tiruvannamalai, P Panimalar, has joined B Tech in Materials Engineering at IIT Gandhinagar.