Community kitchen to serve free lunch to transgender people in Madurai city

MADURAI: The Transgender Resource Centre located in Thallakulam on Friday inaugurated a community kitchen to cater exclusively to people from the community.

Priya Babu, a transgender activist in the city said the kitchen is a first of its kind initiative. Lunch will be provided to transgender people for free daily. On the first day, 40 transgender people were served lunch. Transgender people can also utilise the kitchen to cook for themselves.

Priya Babu told TNIE "Transgender people from other districts visit the GRH on Thursdays for the special medial camp. During their visit, many could not get proper food. We have been giving food to transgender people who visit the centre after the check up. Many people said they find it hard to a earn for their daily needs. So we came up with the initiative to provide at least one meal a day to them and started the community kitchen"

Priya added that expenses for the kitchen. groceries and vegetables are met from funds of the resource centre. Transgender people can inform the centre before 11 am daily, based on the numbers food will be prepared. They can have lunch and spend time in the room, Priya said.

The centre plans to expand the initiative and distribute food packets to transgender people at GRH itself. The centre has been regularly organising awareness programmes and interactive sessions for the community.