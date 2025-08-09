Couple rescued from bonded labour in Anaji village

MADURAI: The district administration on Thursday rescued a bonded labourer couple, who had been made to work as herders in Anaji village in Madurai district. The rescued labourers -- K Ragu and his wife V Radha, both from Perumagalur village in Peraoorani taluk in Thanjavur district -- have been sent to their native village with necessary compensation.

According to a press note issued by collector K J Praveen Kumar, the couple had borrowed Rs 2,70,000 from an individual in Thanjavur, and five months ago, they were sent to Anaji to work as herders on a patta land owned by an individual named Anandan.

Based on a complaint, the district officials held an inspection on August 7 and found the couple working as herders for a monthly wage of Rs 9,000. They were treated as bonded labourers and were not provided access to basic facilities, stated the press note.

The two were provided compensation through the labour welfare department and were sent to their native village with the support of revenue and police officials, added the press note.