Drive from Chennai to Tirupati to get quicker by 45 minutes from September

CHENNAI: Travel time between Chennai and Tirupati is set to come down by 30 to 45 minutes, as the four-laning of the 18-km greenfield highway between Thiruninravur and Tiruvallur is set to be completed by September.

The under-construction four-lane highway connects the Tiruvallur Bypass at Thirupachur with the Veppampattu Bypass at Thiruninravur on the Chennai-Tirupati Highway, passing through Thaneerkulam, Thozhur, and Sevvapet.

As of August 1, 15 km out of the total 18 km stretch has been completed. Once the widening project is completed, the 18-km stretch will be made an access-controlled, fully fenced national highway, with service roads provided on both sides, according to officials from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The new stretch will allow motorists travelling towards Tiruttani and Tirupati to bypass Tiruvallur town and Veppampattu areas — one of the most congested parts of the Chennai-Tirupati Highway (CTH). It will also help them avoid the narrow and heavily congested Thiruninravur-Tiruvallur section, where the road shrinks to just two lanes at several points.

Official sources from the NHAI said the entire 62-km stretch from Thiruninravur to Tirupati will be an access-controlled (fully fenced) four-lane road with service roads on both sides. The widening project was taken up in 2022 at a cost of Rs 304 crore.

The design also includes provisions to expand the Thiruninravur-Tiruvallur bypass section into six lanes in the future, without requiring additional land acquisition. Simultaneously, the four-laning of the 44-km Tiruvallur to Tamil Nadu-Andhra border stretch of CTH was also launched last year at an estimated cost of Rs 750 crore.