Japan electronics giant opens first Indian plant in Chennai

CHENNAI: Japanese electronics giant Murata Manufacturing has inaugurated its first Indian facility at the OneHub Chennai Industrial Park to package and ship multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs) - a critical component in modern electronics. Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, who inaugurated the facility on Friday, called Murata’s entry a “vote of confidence” in the state’s shift from assembly to high-value component manufacturing.

“Murata holds a 40% global share in MLCCs. Their chips power smartphones, industrial systems and even NASA’s Mars helicopter. The fact that they have chosen Tamil Nadu for their India debut speaks volumes,” Rajaa said. The minister added that the state is building niche, precision manufacturing capabilities with Japanese partners, and that every investor is treated as a long-term partner, not just a stakeholder.

At the Chennai plant, Murata will handle final packaging and shipment of chips, some measuring less than half a millimetre and containing up to 200 ceramic layers. The move follows Rajaa’s recent visit to Kyoto.

“Chennai and its neighbouring districts today form one of the most integrated electronics manufacturing services clusters in Asia,” Rajaa said. “We are not just assembling anymore - we are making the components that go inside.”