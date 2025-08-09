Key health department posts filled, medical colleges get new deans in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Health Department has filled a few key posts, including directors for some directorates, secretary selection committee for admissions and new deans for government medical colleges on Friday.

However, it is yet to appoint a Director of Medical Education and Research.

The GO was issued by Health Secretary P SenthilKumar. A Somasundaram, Additional Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, was promoted and appointed as the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. DK Chitra, Additional Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, has been appointed as Director of Medical and Rural Health Services. V Sathia, Additional Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, has been appointed as Director of Family Welfare. V Lokanayaki, Dean, Karur Medical College, has been appointed as Additional Director of Medical Education, Selection Committee under the Directorate of Medical Education.

A Aravind, Dean, Government Medical College Omandurar, has been posted as Dean, Stanley Medical College. G Hariharan, Dean, Government Tiruvannamalai Medical College, will take charge as Dean, Government Medical College Omandurar. M Kavitha, vice principal, Madras Medical College, has been promoted as Dean, Kilpauk Medical College.