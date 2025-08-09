Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells government to decentralise access to court case monitoring system

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the home secretary, government of Tamil Nadu to decentralise access to the Court Case Monitoring System (CCMS) for effective tracking of cases involving government entities.

Justice B Pugalendhi gave the direction recently following an incident in which two sub inspectors of police inadvertently gave wrong information to the court in a financial fraud case in Karur.

The judge observed that if the investigation officer had himself provided the information to the government advocate virtually, such a mistake could have been avoided.

Upon hearing that digital platform CCMS has been introduced by the government to monitor and coordinate the handling of all categories of court cases involving the government, the judge suggested the HC registry to assign unique department codes or identifiers to cases, corresponding to the names of the government departments, so that when officials log into the portal, only cases relating to their departments are visible to them.

When it was told that CCMS is currently available only in the secretariat, the judge directed the home secretary to decentralise the CCMS platform at all levels, so that real-time case data can be accessed by all officials, without the need for their physical appearance in courts. The matter was posted on August 29.